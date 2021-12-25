Christmas Day crash kills 1 in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — An early morning Christmas Day crash killed at least one person in West Price Hill.

Cincinnati Police have released few details about the crash, but our reporter at the scene saw two cars flipped over near a Sunoco. One of the cars flipped over in the street, another near gas pumps.

West 8th Street between Pleasure Drive and Kreis Lane is expected to be fully reopened by 8 a.m., police said.

Police have not said if anyone else was injured in the crash. Police have also not said what caused the crash.

We do not know if it was a man or woman that was killed in the crash.

Our reporter at the scene talked to someone who saw the crash.

He claims one of those cars was going too fast on the wrong side of the road before it hit the other car.

"It's scary. It's scary. You know, and I try to talk to the younger generation because they think it's cool to be high risk drivers and doing 50, 60 miles and hour in a 25 mile zone, 35 mile zone. Like, it's just not safe, you know. And it's definitely not safe to be around here drinking and driving. You know what I"m saying? Definitely not. So you mix the alcohol with unsafe drivers and it's a recipe for disaster," said YC Arnold, who witnessed the crash.

Now, police have not confirmed any of the information the witness told our reporter at the scene.

Cincinnati Police did say they will release more information about the crash at a later time.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.