Springdale mother arrested in Chicago 10 months after death of daughter

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A Springdale mother was arrested and charged 10 months after the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Her warrants were discovered during a traffic stop in Chicago.

Bryce Foster is accused of not providing adequate and timely medical care to her daughter, Kaysen Blackshear. According to court documents, in July 2021, Foster recognized Blackshear was in medical distress. Instead of calling 911, investigators said she attempted multiple home remedies, including CPR for several hours.

She eventually took her daughter to the hospital, but she was in full cardiac arrest and died a few days later. More than six months later, in January 2022, officers issued a warrant for Foster's arrest after the coroner's department determined a delay in medical care caused the child's death.

Foster's attorney said foster didn't know she had warrants but the Springdale Police Department disagrees.

"I do believe that Ms. Foster was aware of her charges and took steps to avoid being arrested including moving to Chicago," Sgt. Mike Schulz said. "She did take the child to the hospital after a significant delay in medical care."

Foster is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge and an endangering children charge. A judge set her bond at $300,000. She will appear in court again on May 20.

