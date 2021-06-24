Babysitter charged with manslaughter after 7-year-old's death

CINCINNATI — A babysitter stands charged with involuntary manslaughter and two felony counts of endangering children after her charges were struck by a car in late March.

One of the victims, 7-year-old Sharesse Lattimore, died of her injuries.

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing wrote in a statement that babysitter Mesha Smith had been watching two 7-year-old girls when she “crossed a busy part of Vine Street to get to her car, leaving the 2 victims unsupervised for over a minute.

“The two children darted into the street to get to Smith and were struck by a car.”

Both girls were hospitalized. Lattimore died shortly afterward at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.