Police charge man with murder in death of 2-month-old in West End

CINCINNATI — A man charged with murder in the death of a 2-month-old was scheduled to appear in Hamilton County court Tuesday morning.

In a criminal complaint, Cincinnati police detectives accused 30-year-old Lavon Jarriell Stewart of purposely causing the infant's death after "caus(ing) significant head trauma" on June 13.

WCPO is not naming the infant until all next of kin have been notified.

The 2-month-old's death is the latest in a string of child death or abuse cases throughout the Tri-State, tracing back to the December 2020 disappearance of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore, who, along with his mother, detectives later alleged was murdered.

As WCPO has previously reported, the trend has raised alarm among the region's child and family caseworkers.

Deputies are holding Stewart in the Hamilton County Justice Center, and he was scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WCPO will update this story.

For parents, caregivers and families continuing to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cincinnati Children's Hospital has a list of resources here.