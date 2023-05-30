Police: 3 people shot outside bar in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Three people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting outside a bar in Springdale, police said.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired at the Boulevard Bar on Northland Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Springdale police said.

When they arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot, investigators said. Another gunshot victim was found in the Montgomery area. All three were taken to the hospital.

Police have not released any information the conditions of the victims.

Investigators told WCPO they believe the victims were shot outside the bar in the parking lot. No shell casings were found inside the bar.

Police did not say how many shots were fired but a WCPO crew on the scene saw at least 50 evidence markers outside of the bar. A witness told WCPO he heard at least 20 shots.

Investigators have not provided any suspect information.

Northland Boulevard is closed in both directions between Springfield Pike and Olde Gate Drive. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

