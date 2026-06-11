Police: 3 juveniles arrested in connection with robberies in Springdale, Cincinnati, West Chester

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Three juveniles have been arrested after police said they robbed people in multiple jurisdictions.

In a release, the Springdale Police Department said a 911 call reported that a person had been assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in the 1100 block of Chesterdale Drive at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The caller said the suspects fled in a yellow vehicle, which police were able to identify as a Ford Mustang through the department's Flock Safety camera system.

Around an hour later, the Cincinnati Police Department reported an aggravated robbery involving gunfire near the intersection of East Tower Drive and Queen City Avenue. The suspects' vehicle matched the Ford Mustang connected to the robbery in Springdale.

Flock cameras detected the vehicle driving near East Kemper and Chesterdale roads at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. A Springdale police officer located the vehicle, and other officers were called to the scene as a pursuit began.

Springdale police said the pursuit lasted around 10 minutes and stopped on the collector ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound I-275. The three suspects got out of the car and fled on foot into a wooded area.

By around 7:30 a.m., Springdale police, using two canine teams, located all three suspects and took them into custody.

Police said in addition to the alleged robberies in Cincinnati and Springdale, the suspects are believed to have been involved in a robbery incident in West Chester. The car they used had been reported stolen from Deerfield Township.

All three are charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault and receiving stolen property in Springdale. The suspect who was driving the car was also charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Additional charges are expected to be filed by Cincinnati and West Chester police.

The three suspects are currently at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.