Macy's in Tri-County Mall closed its doors for good Sunday night

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Macy's inside the Tri-County Mall closed its doors for good at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday night, according to the store's website.

In January, Macy's Inc. announced it would close by April this year as part of a national strategy to withdraw from weaker shopping malls.

It's the third store closure in four years for Macy's in Greater Cincinnati, which lost its Downtown store in 2018 and Northgate Mall in 2020. Also last year, the company announced it would close its Downtown headquarters as part of a national restructuring.

The Tri-County closure is part of a three-year plan to eliminate 125 locations nationwide, as Macy's focuses its store fleet on shopping centers with higher occupancy rates and more pedestrian traffic.

"The decision to close a store is always a difficult one but Macy's Tri-County Mall is honored to have served our customers and the community over the past 60 years," said Macy's spokeswoman Carolyn Ng Cohen in January, following the initial announcement of plans to close the store.