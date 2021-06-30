Community shaken after man shot at Springdale Dave & Busters

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — In the parking lot of Dave & Busters Monday night, the end result of a fight that started inside ended with gunfire.

The man shot was released from the hospital today, according to police, but officials haven't announced any information about a suspect or who could be responsible.

Before the shots were fired, the incident started with a large fight that happened inside the business.

"I am at Dave & Busters in Springdale, there are several fights happening right now and we need the police up here in like 30 seconds," said a 911-caller to dispatch.

A 911-caller also said multiple people had been tased after a large fight broke out. Once the fight moved outside, to the parking lot those calling 911 became more frantic, telling dispatchers someone had a gun.

"They out here shooting," said a 911-caller. "I'm gone."

A 37-year-old man was found by police nearby, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but his injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

People caught up in the incident Monday night compared the shooting to recent violent incidents that have erupted this summer in other areas intended for family fun, like Kings Island.

"This young group, I've got news for you," said Maudine Walker, who was shopping in the area after the shooting had already happened. "Keep on walking, because guess what, your time is next. Life is not promised to you."

WCPO reached out to the mayor of Springdale and the Springdale Police Department, but both were unavailable to comment.

A spokesperson with Dave & Busters said their thoughts are with those affected by Monday night's shooting. They would not comment on any safety concerns during the investigation.