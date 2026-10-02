Some Hamilton County voters will see a new congressional race on their November ballot

CINCINNATI — With just over a month left until this year's election, some Hamilton County voters could see changes to which races they vote for.

That includes residents on the east side, like Madeira resident Jeff Taylor.

Taylor emailed me earlier this week after he found out Madeira residents will now vote in the 8th Congressional District. Taylor said that, for the past couple of elections, he's voted in the 1st Congressional District.

WATCH: See which areas in Hamilton County may see changes to who they can vote for

How congressional district changes could affect Hamilton County voters

The new district lines don't take effect until next year. However, voters in those newly redrawn areas will vote this year for candidates who will represent their new district.

“There’s still a lot of yard signs in Madeira for Greg Landsman and Eric Conroy," Taylor said. "A lot of them. And those people aren’t going to vote for those two candidates.”

Taylor said he emailed me because he feels like this change wasn't clearly communicated to him and his neighbors.

“Earlier this week, I thought I was still voting in the 1st Congressional District and simply through Facebook posts and word of mouth in the community, I found out that nope, we’re now in the 8th Congressional District," Taylor said.

Hamilton County's Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland said the state's redistricting commission made the changes last October.

“Typically redistricting is conducted once every 10 years," Poland said.

She said that when the census was conducted in 2020, there was not a unanimous vote on the redistricting. She said because of that, the commission had to meet again to redraw the lines.

She said the new lines were unanimously approved, meaning they'll remain in effect through 2030.

“We’re only looking at about 23% of Hamilton County’s total number of registered voters that have had a change in their congressional district," Poland said.

Poland said the Board of Elections did notify voters about the new changes on social media and through the mail.

However, Taylor claims he never saw anything.

"I've talked to more than a dozen of my neighbors and no one has received that," Taylor said.

Poland said anyone who's unsure about changes to their ballot can go to the Board of Elections website and find their sample ballot, which will show you what your ballot will look like in November.