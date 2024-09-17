Snow Plow 'Roadeo': Hamilton County operators compete on technique as winter approaches

CINCINNATI — It’s not often Brandon Coffey gets into his snow plow and it says the outdoor temperature is 87 degrees.

But that’s exactly what happened at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds on Tuesday when the county hosted its annual Snow Plow ‘Roadeo.’

“It kind of gets us back in the swing of things,” said Coffey, a heavy equipment operator in his third season working for the county. “It’s kind of great to have this right before so that we can get prepared for what’s to come.”

More than 50 operators participated in Tuesday’s event. From behind the wheel of a plow, operators had to maneuver around mailboxes, reverse down tight alleys, weave between cones and precisely drop their plow.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO A snow plow gets close to a mailbox obstacle.

Matt Marshall, maintenance operations program manager with the Hamilton County Engineer’s Office, said the event has two purposes.

“We’re trying to get ready for the snow season, making sure our equipment is in order, but also making sure that all of our personnel are trained and ready to go out,” he said.

Additionally, there’s some healthy competition. Operators are scored based on pre-departure inspections, the number of cones they hit and how well they perform maneuvers. There are prizes and 3D printed trophies for the winners.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Trophies for the best equipment operator in the 2024 Snow Plow 'Roadeo'

“We’re just out here to learn, be safe, get prepared and have a good time and come together,” Marshall said, adding he hopes the team’s camaraderie helps provide better service for the community.

Hamilton County will have over 60 drivers on the road during the first snow event, Marshall said. While the county wished they had a little more, Marshall said “we will be able to do the job no matter what.”

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Hamilton County Heavy Equipment Operator Brandon Coffey drives through the 2024 'Snow Plow Roadeo' course.

Back on the course, Coffey said it’s very abnormal to be able to operate the plow in the day’s sunny and dry conditions. He’s used to darkness, slippery roads and poor visibility.

“With all the blowback, it’s kind of hard to see sometimes,” Coffey said.

To make matters worse, he said he regularly sees drivers pulling out right in front of snow plows.

“They don’t want to get stuck behind us. But you know, it’s always best to just kind of let us do our job,” Coffey said.

It’s an early reminder, 95 days before summer: move over for plows.