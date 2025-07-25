Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff's office searching for man missing for days without crucial medication

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen on July 21.

The sheriff's office said 57-year-old David Kerns left his Silverton home at 2 p.m. on July 21 and made statements about a ride to Urbana, Ohio.

Kerns is schizophrenic and diabetic and does not have his medication with him, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not provide a description of what Kerns was wearing when he was last seen, but the driver's license photo sent by the sheriff's office shows Kerns appears to have brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may be aware of Kerns' whereabouts should contact Detective Schworer with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513.851.6000.

