Fort Thomas mayor announces city will discontinue use of Flock cameras

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Fort Thomas Mayor Andy Ellison announced Friday that the city will discontinue its use of Flock cameras, citing a shift in the network advantage that made the system valuable and acknowledging residents' privacy concerns.

In a letter to residents, Ellison said he heard from community members on both sides of the issue — some supporting the cameras as a tool for law enforcement, others opposing them over privacy concerns.

"I do not believe we should dismiss either side," Ellison said. "The fact that residents support these cameras does not mean we should ignore the concerns of those who oppose them. And the fact that residents are uncomfortable with them does not mean we should ignore a tool that helps keep our community safe."

Ellison said one of the key advantages of the Flock system was that neighboring cities using the same network allowed police to quickly solve crimes in progress. He specifically pointed to the system's value during what he called the "Golden Hour" — the period when the probability of recovering an abducted child alive is at its highest.

"With so many neighboring cities discontinuing the use of the system, that advantage is no longer there," Ellison said.

The mayor said he has complete confidence in the city's police chief and will continue supporting tools that improve public safety. He said he will collaborate with the Police Department to ensure the transition away from Flock cameras is handled responsibly and that law enforcement retains the tools needed to protect the community.

Ellison said he spoke with each city council member at length about the decision and thanked council members and city staff for their time and work on the issue.

"Our city has always valued both safety and the privacy of its residents," Ellison said. "Those principles can and should exist together."