Man charged with aggravated murder for Cleves shooting

CLEVES, Ohio — A man has been charged with aggravated murder for a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Cleves earlier in September, according to court records.

Court records show 40-year-old David Vanover has been charged with shooting and killing Joseph Ian Gladwell on September 15.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of East Miami River Road in Cleves at around 2:57 p.m. that day, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the area after receiving reports of shots fired.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found Gladwell suffering from a gunshot wound; he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Western Ridge where he was pronounced dead.

The Hamilton County Police Association’s SWAT Team was called in and assisted with searching a nearby property close to the scene of the homicide.

Court documents do not detail what led up to the shooting that killed Gladwell.

Vanover is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.