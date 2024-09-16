Hamilton County Police investigating following fatal shooting in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday evening left one man dead.

According to a press release by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 5900 block of East Miami River Road in Cleves at 2:57 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

According to police, when the deputies arrived on scene they discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to good Samaritan Hospital Western Ridge were he was pronounced dead.

The Hamilton County Police Association’s SWAT Team was called in and assisted with searching a nearby property close to the scene of the homicide.

At this time, the identity of the victim is being withheld until the family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040, or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Tip Line at (513) 586-5533.