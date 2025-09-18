Weapon confiscated from student at Scarlet Oaks Career Campus in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A weapon was confiscated from a Scarlet Oaks student on campus Wednesday after an anonymous tip alerted school officials, according to a letter to parents from Dan Rush, director of student services of Great Oaks Career Campuses.

Rush wrote that after receiving the tip, administrators and law enforcement "responded immediately."

The tip said a student may have a weapon on campus; Rush said the student was "promptly removed from the instructional environment" and a weapon was confiscated.

Rush said there is currently no known, immediate threat to staff or students, and the incident did not interrupt the rest of the school day for students.

"As always, we will follow protocols as directed to ensure your child's safety," wrote Rush. "We are thankful for the anonymous report and swift action of administrators and law enforcement."

Sharonville police told us Wednesday evening that officers had responded to Scarlet Oaks' campus around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports that a gun was found.