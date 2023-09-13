Tri-State members of United Auto Workers union to march in solidarity

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Tri-State members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union will stage a march in solidarity Wednesday at the Ford Sharonville transmission plant as a nationwide strike looms.

Members of UAW 863 say this march is about standing with those negotiating for better pay, but they're prepared to hit the picket lines with their fellow union members across the country if an agreement isn't reached by Thursday night.

Here's what the UAW is fighting for

Pay is at the top of the list. They say they didn't push for more money in the wake of the financial crash in 2008 but since the auto industry has recovered, they feel it's time they reap some of the benefits.

They want an immediate 20% raise, then four additional raises of 5% each. They also want pension and inflation adjustments along with job protections and benefits that would limit the use of lower-paid temporary workers and forced overtime.

Local UAW 863 President Tod Turner says with record profits from the company, it's time for record contracts as well.

"Labor across the country is starting to stand up and try to get some of these concessions," Turner said. "We're looking for cost of living, we're looking to end tiers, we're looking for a strong contract and to get back some of the wages that we've given up."

The automakers have largely rejected the union's demands. Ford's president says the workers are being paid far better than those at Tesla and foreign automakers.

Wednesday's demonstration is expected to last until 4:30 p.m.

"Ford Motor Company's made billions of dollars in profits over the years. Our members are just asking for a portion of that," said Turner. "We want to get our fair share. We're the ones who wake up early every day, go in there, get our hands dirty and make a good product they sell at a good price. They're making a ton of money. It's time for them to acknowledge that and give us what we're owed."