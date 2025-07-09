OSHP: Milford 19-year-old killed in crash that shut down I-75 South ramp to I-275 East

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A 19-year-old from Milford is dead after a crash on the ramp from I-75 South to 1-275 East in Sharonville, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Officials said a preliminary investigation determined William Loebker, riding a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 600 motorcycle, hit the back of a semi while the two vehicles were merging onto the on-ramp to I-275 East just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Loebker was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The ramp was closed for several hours, in addition to the right two lanes of I-75. ODOT cameras show all lanes have since reopened.