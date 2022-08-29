Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods may not happen this winter season

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.

Event organizers posted on Facebook that they are saddened by the decision, which they said impacts community organizations that benefit from the ticket sales. The activity featured more than a million lights and 250 light displays, organizers said.

A petition on Change.org seeks signatures from folks who wish to help save the event.

The Great Parks of Hamilton County’s representative announced the ultimate plan is to focus on nature-based experiences rather than those that occur while in a vehicle. There will be a new event called Holidays on the Farm at Winton Woods. People who attend will exit their vehicles to participate.

There will still be lights but also nature walk trails, hayrides, carolers, visits with Santa Claus and animals, all of which is handicap-accessible, Great parks said. The event will be Nov. 17-Dec. 23.