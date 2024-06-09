Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyReading

Actions

Sheriff: Off-duty deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his home

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
IMG_7623.jpg
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jun 09, 2024

READING, Ohio — A Hamilton County deputy returning from work shot at an intruder in his home early Sunday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies and Reading police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Keith Road in Reading.

Investigators said there was a confrontation, and the deputy fired his personally owned weapon.

"At this time, we’re not sure if the intruder was brushed by that shot," said Kyla Woods, the public information officer for the Hamilton County Sheriff's office.

The intruder fled the scene and was later apprehended by Cincinnati Police. "We do have a suspect in custody that is being detained for questioning," Woods said.

An officer manager for nearby apartment complex told our crew on the scene they heard one shot around 5 a.m. They also said they saw search dogs and drones in the neighborhood. She walked the apartment grounds around 7 a.m. and were instructed to investigators to go back inside, she said.

"This sort of thing never happens in the area - it’s a shock when it does," she said.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation at the request of the Reading Police Department, Woods said.

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
CPD: Woman shot multiple times in OTR Katelyn Markham's family, friends gather after plea deal Reds win 7th straight, getting 3 RBIs from TJ Friedl in 4-3 victory over Cubs

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!