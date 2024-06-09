Sheriff: Off-duty deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his home

READING, Ohio — A Hamilton County deputy returning from work shot at an intruder in his home early Sunday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies and Reading police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Keith Road in Reading.

Investigators said there was a confrontation, and the deputy fired his personally owned weapon.

"At this time, we’re not sure if the intruder was brushed by that shot," said Kyla Woods, the public information officer for the Hamilton County Sheriff's office.

The intruder fled the scene and was later apprehended by Cincinnati Police. "We do have a suspect in custody that is being detained for questioning," Woods said.

An officer manager for nearby apartment complex told our crew on the scene they heard one shot around 5 a.m. They also said they saw search dogs and drones in the neighborhood. She walked the apartment grounds around 7 a.m. and were instructed to investigators to go back inside, she said.

"This sort of thing never happens in the area - it’s a shock when it does," she said.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation at the request of the Reading Police Department, Woods said.