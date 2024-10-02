Rumpke: Recycling truck driver lost vehicle tire, drove off the side of Ronald Reagan Highway into embankment

READING, Ohio — A Rumpke recycling truck driver drove off the side of Ronald Reagan Highway into an embankment after the vehicle lost a tire, a company spokesperson said.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday along Ronald Reagan Highway near Galbraith Road.

Molly Yeager with Rumpke said the driver was traveling westbound on the highway when its vehicle lost a tire, causing the driver to veer off the roadway.

The driver did not have any life-threatening injuries, Yeager said. They were transported to UC Medical Center.

The crash caused the right lane of Ronald Reagan to shut down while crews worked to get the truck out of the embankment. A WCPO 9 crew said the embankment was roughly 30-feet deep.

Katie Cepero/WCPO