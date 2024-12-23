Police arrest man for fatal shooting outside Reading bar in November

READING, Ohio — A man has been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened outside a Reading bar in November, according to a press release from Reading police.

Police said they have arrested 32-year-old Kenneth Thompson Jr. for shooting and killing 53-year-old Paul Montgomery Jr.

The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. on November 16 outside The Lounge, a bar on Reading Road. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Montgomery in the bar's parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Montgomery was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Reading police announced Thompson's arrest Monday, over one month after the shooting happened. Police said their investigation showed that Thompson and Montgomery got into a verbal argument in the parking lot of the bar, when Thompson pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Multiple bullets hit Montgomery in the chest and torso, police said.

Thompson is being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. He is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.