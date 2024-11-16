Watch Now
One man dead after shooting at 'The Lounge'

Reading police were dispatched to 'The Lounge' after a call about shots fired
READING, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting at 'The Lounge' in Reading, according to a statement from Reading Police.

At 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, Reading officers were dispatched to 'The Lounge' bar and restaurant for a male subject who had been shot in the chest. Upon arrival, the officers found the 53-year-old victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Reading Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Lt. Lattire or Detective Leininger at 513-733-4122.

