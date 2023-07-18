Prosecutor: Man who sexually assaulted three underage boys could have unidentified victims

CINCINNATI — A 34-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting three underage boys could have hurt more children, the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office said.

Prosecutors said they have "significant concerns" there are other victims who were assaulted or abused by Michael Toney.

Toney has been indicted on two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 36 years on prison, prosecutors said.

The assaults allegedly happened between May 2021 and May 2023. Toney is accused of assaulting three underage boys, all of whom live with developmental disabilities, the prosecutor's office said.

Toney allegedly befriended his victims' adult family members to gain access to the boys and would often buy gifts for his victims to gain their trust.

"In addition to the victims' disclosures, video evidence was discovered during the course of the investigation," reads a press release from the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with additional information on Toney can call the Cincinnati Police Department at 513.352.3542.