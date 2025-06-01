Sawyer Point to offer free roller skating for teens every Friday this summer

CINCINNATI — Just in time for summer, Cincinnati Parks and Skate Downtown Cincy have announced free skating for teens every Friday evening.

Titled "Teen Skate Nights," the weekly event is part of the Summer in Cincy initiative to provide youth programming throughout the summer.

Teen Skate Nights kick off Friday, June 6 and run every week until Aug. 29. Each event will run from 6-10 p.m.

Every teen that attends will be able to enjoy music, refreshments and, of course, skating at the riverfront skating rink, located at 925 Riverside Drive near the Montgomery Inn Boathouse.

Admission to the weekly event is free, and teens will also be able to get free skate rentals with a valid ID.

Morgan Rigaud, Skate Downtown Cincy's board president, previously told WCPO how skating inspires kids to be with their friends.

"It's social," she said. "And it's offline, we're getting them away from their phone where, actually, we know a lot of trouble starts on the phones."

Christopher DuBose, a volunteer with Skate Downtown Cincy, also told us skating serves as a positive and safe escape for teens.

"You in here, you safe, you actually being watched over, not only by the rink owners and everybody else," DuBose said. "But the community itself. We're making sure they're straight, we're not going to let anything happen to them. They come in here; they learn, they grow, they learn a lot about life."

The city has also previously announced its continued "Rec @ Nite" series as part of its Summer in Cincy initiative, as well.

Rec @ Nite will take place every Saturday from June 7 through Aug. 9 at the Lincoln Rec Center and the Hirsch Rec Center.

