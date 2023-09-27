Prosecutor: 52-year-old man indicted on multiple rape charges involving young children

CINCINNATI — A Loveland man was indicted Wednesday for multiple rape and sexual imposition charges involving young children, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said.

Keith Cruz, 52, was indicted on four counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition. If he's convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office indicted Keith Cruz on multiple charges of rape and sexual imposition involving young children.

Powers said Cruz sexually assaulted multiple children between the ages of 4 and 9 from 2011-2015.

According to the indictment, Cruz would access his victims by dating their mothers or through temporary living situations.

"This man followed a very specific pattern of behavior," Powers said. "We believe he was targeting single mothers to gain access to their children."

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with information regarding Cruz, or if he had interactions with your children, to call Loveland police Detective Jesse Moore at 513-774-3009.