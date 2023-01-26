'One Hamilton County' the focus of Commissioner Alicia Reece's first State of County address

CINCINNATI — After a hiatus during the pandemic, the State of the County is back.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece delivered her first address as board president Wednesday night, stressing the importance of the county government and its initiatives.

"In the past, far too many everyday citizens have been unaware of the important role that the county plays, with our initiatives, services and the opportunities we have available," Reece said. "That stops today."

Speaking about everything from youth resources to local infrastructure, Reece emphasized "One Hamilton County." The county will relaunch the 513 Relief bus, a medical and social services bus that can provide COVID vaccines, cancer screenings and dental care. The new, $500,000 bus debuts Jan. 26 at Corinthian Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be a satellite office in Forest Park so officials can better work with people in the northern part of Hamilton County.

Reece said she wants a Hamilton County where "all citizens can afford to live here, raise a family here, relocate here, open a small business here, grow here, retire here and thrive here." Part of that will be helped by the $11 million in grant money focused on small businesses.

Resident April Stephens, who said Reece's address gave her hope fo the county's future, said she was excited about the focus on small businesses.

"Since the pandemic, this would be a great turnaround for small business," Stephens said.

Another topic many in attendance focused on was a youth sports facility. The county is exploring options with a committee.

"With everything we have going on now, the youth just don't have anything to do," Te’Airea Powell of East Westwood said. "It's about bringing tourists to the city, but we also can help the youth here in the city."

While a lot of topics were brought to the table, Reece said what’s most important is putting the people she serves first.

"Today I share that Hamilton County's condition has never been stronger, more inclusive, has never had this kind of money in the savings before," said Reece. "We are strong in Hamilton County."

