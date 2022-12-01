Hamilton County's property tax rebate for 2023 less than promised

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County homeowners will get a break on their property taxes next year, but it won't be the full 30% rebate they may have wanted.

The Hamilton County Commissioners voted for a 10% property tax rollback Thursday afternoon, which is roughly $32 for every $100,000 in home value.

The money is less than what voters were promised after approving the half-penny riverfront sales tax in 1996. That sales tax helped fund new stadiums for the Bengals and the Reds. According to County Administrator Jeff Alutto, in the years following its passage, the county was able to meet the 30% rebate.

That changed following the recession. The county has offered a 30% rebate only three times in the last decade — 2012, 2017 and 2022. In 2021, the rebate was just 6%, due to the pandemic. That’s a total of $5 million of the roughly $85 million the county typically collects in sales tax.

Commissioner Alicia Reece said she wanted to give homeowners the full 30% rollback next year, but she didn't have the votes.

This story will be updated with more information.

READ MORE

'Wonderful for our future generations': Lincoln Heights hopes for revival after $1 million grant

Stephanie Summerow Dumas wins reelection as Hamilton County Commissioner

Proposed budget includes money to address security issues at Hamilton County Justice Center