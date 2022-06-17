Juneteenth holiday: Norwood to hold first official Juneteenth commemoration Saturday

NORWOOD, Ohio — The City of Norwood is commemorating Juneteenth for the first time this weekend.

Juneteenth is the oldest national commemoration of the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. and Tri-State native Virginia Patterson wanted to make sure her community had a big celebration this year.

She's called Norwood home for more than three decades and is part of the Cincinnati Juneteenth Committee and the National Juneteenth Foundation.

She pitched the idea of Norwood getting its own celebration complete with a jazz concert, flag-raising ceremony, poetry and a song to city council and it got approved.

Patterson said she received no pushback.

"Ask the right people. Just stay focused on the vision and mission and goals of Juneteenth and I think they could pull it off," Patterson said.

"Juneteenth Jazz in the Park" takes place at Victory Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Everyone is welcome and the event is free.

