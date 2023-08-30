Norwood man allegedly uses fake Facebook account to tell parents he would rape, murder and eat their children

NORWOOD, Ohio — A Norwood man is accused of sending threatening social media messages to parents, saying that he wanted to rape, cannibalize and brutally murder their young daughters.

In June, Justin Smith, 31, messaged a parent saying that he wanted to "spit roast her 8-year-old daughter," according to Hamilton County court documents.

He allegedly interacted with the parents on Facebook with an account under the name of "Bobby Hill."

Then in July, Smith was accused by another parent, saying that he shared social media posts of her daughter and said that he wanted to "eat and brutally rape" the 6-year-old, court records show.

He is facing two telecommunications harassment charges. He was given a $10,000 bond for each charge.

In August, Smith got another charge after he allegedly sent sexual messages to a person he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Smith allegedly told the girl he would "love to kiss" her along with other sexually explicit requests too graphic for WCPO to print. That girl turned out to be an undercover police officer. According to court documents, Smith used his "Bobby Hill" account to reach out to the decoy.

The decoy said they immediately recognized Smith once he sent pictures of himself. The Norwood Police Department had multiple "run-ins" with Smith due to his involvement with a large homeless population in the area, court records show.

In court Wednesday morning, Smith's lawyer said her client is denying that the messages came from him and said that someone could easily have used Smith's photos to create the "Bobby Hill" account.

A judge set Smith's bond for the importuning charge at $50,000.

He will be back in court on September 8.

