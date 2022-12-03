3 injured after crash on I-71 Northbound Norwood early Saturday afternoon

NORWOOD, Ohio — Three people were injured in a crash Saturday in Norwood, Norwood police said.

The crash took place just after noon on I-71 northbound before the Ridge Road exit.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The three people involved were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police found one person outside of the vehicle upon arrival, but they could not confirmed if they had been ejected. Police said she was seen conscious and walking around and may have climbed out of a vehicle window.

The crash was caused by one driver improperly changing lanes, and that person was cited, police said.