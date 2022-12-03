Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyNorwood

Actions

3 injured after crash on I-71 Northbound Norwood early Saturday afternoon

Norwood I-71 Crash
Drew Tanner/WCPO
Three people were injured in a crash Saturday along I-71 northbound in Norwood.
Norwood I-71 Crash
Posted at 2:23 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 14:23:53-05

NORWOOD, Ohio — Three people were injured in a crash Saturday in Norwood, Norwood police said.

The crash took place just after noon on I-71 northbound before the Ridge Road exit.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The three people involved were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police found one person outside of the vehicle upon arrival, but they could not confirmed if they had been ejected. Police said she was seen conscious and walking around and may have climbed out of a vehicle window.

The crash was caused by one driver improperly changing lanes, and that person was cited, police said.

Watch Live:

WCPO Local News and Headlines

More local news:
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup 1 dead, another injured after Queensgate crash Saturday morning HSCO: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Elmwood Place

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.

Local News

Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.