Miss Kentucky on Covington school board after teaching contract wasn't renewed partly due to 'poor work ethic'

COVINGTON, Ky. — Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022, was elected to the Covington school board last November, just six months after the district's superintendent refused to renew her teaching contract.

Edelen "demonstrated a lack of professionalism; poor work ethic and work attitude; lack of respect for co-workers; as well as failure or inability to follow established policies and procedures" as a teacher at Holmes Middle School during the 2021-22 school year, according to a May 18, 2022 letter Covington Independent Public Schools Superintendent Alvin Garrison wrote to Edelen.

In his letter, Garrison wrote that the 24-year-old failed to complete records on time, disrespected her principal and used sick leave for a personal trip to Washington.

Edelen claimed her principal knew she was going to use sick time for the trip and approved it. She provided Garrison with what she said proved it.

"It appears that you have been provided with a significant amount of false information," Edelen wrote in her response to Garrison.

She added that Garrison's letter was "at best, an inaccurate representation of my work ethic, attitude, respect for others, and my following of procedures, and, at worst, an attempt to slanderously discredit an educator with whom you disagree, with manipulated and false information to substantiate a non-renewal."

Now, Edelen is one of five elected Covington school board members that as a body have "direct supervisory responsibility for the district superintendent," according to the Kentucky School Boards Association.

"I don't know if the voters had all the information that was involved, but they elected her," former Covington school board member Jerry Avery said. "It's just an issue her and the superintendent are going to have to work through."

Avery, who said he's a strong supporter of the superintendent, lost the November election for the Covington school board. He said he didn't vote for Edelen, but still wants her and the board to be successful.

"I wish her well," he said.

Covington school board member Stephen Gastright said that "currently" he didn't "have any concerns" about Edelen's ability to be impartial when dealing with the superintendent.

Edelen's personnel file also contained positive reviews of her job performance, including one from the end of the 2021-22 school year right before her contract wasn't renewed.

The review described her as "positive," "highly-structured" and an "asset to the staff."

In a letter to her principal, Edelen wrote that she felt "blindsided" by the decision to not renew her contract.

The Covington school board's next meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

