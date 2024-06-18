Watch Now
Man arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from 11-year-old, three 12-year-olds near school campus

Police are asking parents to consider walking or driving their children to any summer classes on North College Hill City School District's campus after receiving 'several reports' of a possible man attempting to solicit sex from boys in the area.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 18, 2024

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Davell DaJuan Palmer appeared in court for the first time Tuesday to face charges in connection to the North College Hill Police Department receiving several reports about a person attempting to solicit sex from boys in the area.

The NCH Police Department said in a release that Palmer was charged with four counts of importuning following reports from parents about a male driving a dark-colored sedan approaching boys near the campus on Galbraith Road.

A judge in court Tuesday said four different situations occurred over three days with a total of four victims — one 11-year-old and three 12-year-olds.

Palmer allegedly attempted to pay the four victims $50 to $200 to engage in oral sex with him.

Palmer has no prior offenses.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victims and the judge issued a "stay away order." Palmer also must pay $200,000.

Palmer is set to appear in court again on June 27.

