Man arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from 11-year-old, three 12-year-olds near school campus

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Davell DaJuan Palmer appeared in court for the first time Tuesday to face charges in connection to the North College Hill Police Department receiving several reports about a person attempting to solicit sex from boys in the area.

The NCH Police Department said in a release that Palmer was charged with four counts of importuning following reports from parents about a male driving a dark-colored sedan approaching boys near the campus on Galbraith Road.

A judge in court Tuesday said four different situations occurred over three days with a total of four victims — one 11-year-old and three 12-year-olds.

Palmer allegedly attempted to pay the four victims $50 to $200 to engage in oral sex with him.

Palmer has no prior offenses.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victims and the judge issued a "stay away order." Palmer also must pay $200,000.

Palmer is set to appear in court again on June 27.