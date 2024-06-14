Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyNorth College Hill

Actions

North College Hill police warn parents after receiving reports of man approaching minors near school campus

north college hill soliciting minors suspect
Provided by the North College Hill Police Department
north college hill soliciting minors suspect
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jun 13, 2024

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Police are asking parents to consider walking or driving their children to any summer classes on North College Hill City School District's campus after receiving 'several reports' of a possible man attempting to solicit sex from boys in the area.

The North College Hill Police Department said in a release it has received several reports from parents about an unknown man driving a dark-colored sedan approaching boys near the campus on Galbraith Road. While the academic year is over, North College Hill Schools have summer classes through the end of June.

Police said there is currently no specific report involving a man soliciting sex from a minor, but said they have received reports about a man attempting to make contact with minors — specifically near the district's campus.

"We ask parents who have male minors who walk to NCH Schools for summer class to speak with (their) children to see if they have been approached by this subject and vehicle," police said. "If they have please reach out immediately to file a report. Please also consider walking with your children or driving them around the area."

Anyone who may have seen the man or has additional information is asked to contact North College Hill police at 513-521-7171.

Watch Live:

The Race

More local news:
SCOTUS ruling on abortion pill could have ripple effect on Ohio Cincinnati community rallies to preserve historic Fourth of July parade Next round of KY-536 road improvements underway

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!