Coroner: Woman dies six months after house fire in North College Hill

Ray Pfeffer
Posted at 8:35 AM, Dec 05, 2023
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — A woman has died months after a house fire in North College Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office reported 38-year-old Nicole Holley died on Dec. 4 as a result of injuries she sustained from a house fire on Tarawa Drive on June 8.

At the time of the fire, officials did not say whether anyone had been hurt or hospitalized as a result of the fire. The fire department was on scene investigating the morning of June 8.

The home did not appear to be badly damaged from the outside, but a front window appeared to be broken; it's unclear whether that window broke as a result of the fire, or as a result of firefighters' activities that day.

Investigators did not say in June what they believed may have caused the fire.

