Colerain Twp., Springfield Twp., Mt. Healthy to provide mutual aid to North College Hill after resignations

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Fire and EMS departments from Colerain Township, Springfield Township and Mt. Healthy will be providing mutual aid to North College Hill after around 75% of the city's fire department resigned.

A release from the three communities says they will assist in North College Hill per the Hamilton County Fire Chiefs Association Mutual Aid Agreement, which allows departments across the county to assist nearby areas in times of need.

North College Hill will be losing a majority of its fire department — including all chief officers — on March 17 after firefighters said the "mental, emotional, physical and financial tolls have culminated to this breaking point."

"Despite confronting limited resources and staffing, our members strive to provide the best possible services to the community," North College Hill Fire Fighters Local 5279 President Kyle A. Suttles said in a statement. "However, the ongoing situation has put our members' safety at risk due to inadequate staffing."

RELATED | 75% of North College Hill Fire Department resigns, according to Facebook post

The three communities providing mutual aid said their help will not supersede their departments' roles in their own communities.

"(We) want to assure everyone that we are committed to providing the same level of professional service to our residents and businesses that they expect and deserve," the release says.

Their assistance is not the long-term solution to North College Hill's issue. At the city's budget and finance meeting Monday night, City Administrator Jennifer Ekey said leaders plan to have their long-term strategy ready by the end of the week.

RELATED | 'It scares the hell out of you': North College Hill Fire supporters storm out of city meeting in protest

Colerain Township, Springfield Township and Mt. Healthy said in their release that they are working on a more permanent solution to help North College Hill "without diminishing our ability to provide the same to our respective communities."

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.