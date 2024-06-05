New 'smart corridor' to open in westbound shoulder of I-275 throughout stretch in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — A new lane will be added into a stretch of I-275 in the Montgomery area, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Wednesday.

ODOT is adding a "smart corridor" or extra lane into the median of I-275, similar to the "smart lane system" used on I-670 in Columbus. The extra lane will be in place between the Loveland-Madeira exit and the Reed Hartman Highway exit.

Drivers who are heading westbound on I-275 will be able to use the shoulder closest to the median for traffic flow. ODOT said there are digital screens detailing whether or not the shoulder lane is open for use.

Provided by ODOT

ODOT said it will determine whether the lane is open based on traffic speeds. If speeds fall below 55 mph, the shoulder lane may open and a new "variable speed limit" will be implemented on the digital screens, as well. When the new lane is shut, I-275 will remain its normal 65 mph.

The new lane will most likely be open during morning rush hour from 6-9 a.m. on weekdays, ODOT said. The new corridor will be first open to traffic Monday morning, but it is not permanently opening, said Kathleen Fuller, public information officer with ODOT.

The new lane will improve overall safety, ODOT said, including help with increasing the capacity of vehicles on I-275, reducing congestion, decreasing crash rates, supporting incident management and more.

ODOT said it's implementing the new "smart corridor" because it was cheaper to extend the shoulder a few feet than building a new 12-foot lane. ODOT also said it chose that stretch of I-275 because it "lent itself to a faster and easier implementation."

ODOT also said it has proposed plans to extend the "smart corridor" to the eastbound side of the interstate, as well. In that proposal, ODOT also has plans to extend the westbound "smart corridor."

Provided by ODOT