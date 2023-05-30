Woman charged with endangering children after young girl found alone in Mt. Healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — A woman is in jail facing a charge of endangering children after a young girl was found alone in Mt. Healthy on Monday.

According to court documents, Jacqueline McKinney was "acting custodian" of the young girl. Neither police nor court documents elaborate on McKinney's relationship to the child.

Mt. Healthy police released a photo of the girl at 3:39 p.m. on Monday and said they needed help finding her guardian. Police said the girl was non-verbal and unable to provide police with an address or her name. She was found wandering alone around Elizabeth Street and Adams Road, police said.

Less than one hour later, at around 4:30 p.m., police said the child's caretaker was found.

Not long after that, police announced McKinney had been arrested and would be charged with endangering children. She was booked into the Hamilton County jail around 5:30 p.m.