Police: Lockdown lifted at Mt. Healthy City Schools after nearby armed robbery

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Mt. Healthy City Schools has returned to normal operations after they were placed on lockdown due to a nearby armed robbery.

Police said the lockdown was in place while they set up a perimeter following the armed robbery of a money transport vehicle. Our crew found several police cruisers outside a UDF at 7900 Hamilton Avenue, less than a mile away from the district office and Mt. Healthy South Elementary School.

Officers used a drone and canines to try to track down the suspects, who have not been located. Once it was determined they could not locate the suspects, police released the perimeter and Mt. Healthy City Schools reopened.

Police did not say how much money the suspects got away with, saying only that the matter is under investigation. No one was injured.