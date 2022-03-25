Watch
Police: Human bones found in box in Mt. Healthy garage

Mount Healthy Police
Mount Healthy Police
Posted at 9:03 AM, Mar 25, 2022
Human remains were discovered inside a box in a Mt. Healthy garage on Thursday night, according to Mt. Healthy police.

Mt. Healthy police said around 9:58 p.m. Thursday night, a resident overheard "juvenile voices" coming from a detached garage on Werner Avenue. When the resident entered the garage, they saw a box they believed held decomposed human remains, police said.

Police and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office were then called and the coroner's office took the box and remains for examination and identification. Police are still investigating.

A case listing "Unknown Bones" was referenced on the coroner's report Friday morning, but the circumstances of death were still listed as pending.

