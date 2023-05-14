Mount Healthy PD issues Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 2 children taken Saturday night

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Mount Healthy police have issued an Endangered Missing Child Advisory for two missing child that were allegedly taken Saturday by their mother, who police say does not have custody of the children.

Police said Julian and Jewell Jones were taken Saturday at 8:40 p.m. by Mazilia Hardin. Police said 29-year-old Hardin is homeless and has zero means of taking care of the children. She is known to use public transportation.

Hardin and the children were last seen either eastbound on McMakin Avenue in Mount Healthy or on 7700 Harrison Avenue in Cincinnati, according to the advisory.

Julian is 2-years-old, Black, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. His sister, Jewell, 3, is also Black with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a Cincinnati Bengals t-shirt and blue jeans.

Mazilia is Black, 5-foot-5 and weighs 156 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red writing on it, black leggings and white gym shoes.

Police believe both are these children are in danger.

The advisory was issued for Hamilton, Butler, Clermont and Warren counties.

If anyone has information, they're asked to call the Mount Healthy Police Department at 513-782-3183.