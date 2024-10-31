Watch Now
District: Mt. Healthy student had loaded gun in backpack at Jr./Sr. High School

Mount Healthy Junior Senior High School
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A loaded gun was found inside a student's backpack at Mt. Healthy Jr./Sr. High School on Thursday, according to the district.

According to a letter that was sent to families, school staff noticed "what appeared to be a vaping device" being passed between two students. The two students, per district procedure, were taken to a secure office where their bags were searched by security staff.

During that search, staff found a loaded firearm inside one of the student's bags.

"At no point was the weapon displayed or used to threaten anyone on campus," reads the letter.

The school called the Mt. Healthy Police Department, which responded to the school.

The district said the school did not go on any sort of lockdown, "since the situation was contained and did not pose an active threat."

The district did not say what kind of disciplinary measures, if any, would be leveled against the student who had the gun. The district did not mention any interaction between the student and law enforcement.

