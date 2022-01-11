Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMount Auburn

Actions

CPD: 2 hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after crash

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by the Cincinnati Police Department
Crash William H Taft Road CPD
Posted at 11:33 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 23:33:59-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police said two people were seriously injured in a crash in Mount Auburn Monday night.

Capt. Brian Norris said officers responded to the scene of a single-car crash at 103 William H. Taft Rd. at around 8 p.m. Both of the people inside the car were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as "life-threatening injuries."

There was no update on their condition. Police are investigating the crash.

READ MORE
Kenton County dispatch confirms shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion
Three killed in Walton stabbing, including 12-year-old and 3-year-old

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.