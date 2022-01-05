Police: 1 airlifted after semi drives across median, forcing trees into oncoming traffic

LEBANON, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that shut down I-71 North near State Route 48 in Warren County for three hours.

Lt. Matt Schmenk said in a press release that shortly after 4 p.m. a semi driven by 51-year-old Zahid Khan was traveling southbound when it crossed the median, striking several trees. It then continued the wrong way onto the northbound lanes, causing several trees to strike two vehicles. Investigators said the truck ended up back in the median, striking even more trees before finally coming to a stop.

Khan was taken to Bathesda North Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police said trees struck 27-year-old Mosep Okonny's vehicle, causing her to lose control, strike the median and roll over. She was airlifted to UC Medical Center. Her condition has not been released.

According to investigators, 55-year-old Raymond Draft's vehicle was also struck by trees and debris. He was not injured.

Crews are still trying to figure out what caused this crash.