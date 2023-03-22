4 juveniles arrested in Mount Healthy after police chase with stolen car ends in crash

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Four juveniles were arrested early Wednesday morning after a police chase with a stolen car that started in Springfield Township ended with a crash in Mount Healthy, Springfield Township police said.

Around 1:13 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Walden Glen Drive for reports of several people breaking into vehicles. Police said they saw those individuals driving a Kia Optima, which was previously reported stolen, south on Hamilton Avenue.

Officers followed the Kia Optima while other police officers placed "stop sticks" at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Meredith Drive to stop the vehicle. After the vehicle struck the "stop sticks," police said the driver continued traveling southbound on Hamilton Avenue, despite officers signaling with their sirens for the vehicle to stop.

The Kia Optima then crashed on the westbound entrance ramp of Ronald Reagan Highway, and three of the four individuals in the car fled on foot. Police said they were apprehended shortly after. The driver of the Kia Optima was assisted out of the vehicle by authorities.

Police said all four individuals were identified as minors after they were taken into custody.

The juveniles were first transported to UC Medical Center for evaluation before being charged. Police didn't specify exactly what those charges are.

