OSHP: Man arrested after hitting police cruiser on I-275 ramp injuring trooper

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A trooper was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser in a construction zone on I-275, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lt. C.J. Hayes with OSHP said in the release that the three-vehicle crash occurred on the I-275 ramp to I-71 south around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the release, a 2017 Jeep Cherokee was traveling onto the I-71 ramp from I-275 when it struck a marked OSHP cruiser with emergency lights activated. The cruiser was then pushed into a construction vehicle. The construction vehicle was parked on the right shoulder to assist with a partial lane closure.

Hayes said the trooper was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Cherokee, Patrick Donovan, 34, was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence and assault of a peace officer. Donovan was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.