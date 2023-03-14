District: Fire breaks out at Sycamore High School, possibly caused by demolition

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A fire broke out at Sycamore High School on Tuesday after students had already been dismissed for the day, according to the district.

Sycamore Community Schools said anyone who was in the building when it caught fire got out safely; no injuries have been reported and the fire was put out within an hour.

Any students who were still at the school waiting for a ride should be picked up at the Gregory Center, the district said.

All evening activities at the high school have been canceled. No one is allowed inside the building, the district said.

Water damage inside the building and a smell of smoke could cause the district to cancel classes on Wednesday, Sycamore Community Schools said. The district is scheduled to start its spring break on Friday.

The district said the fire is currently contained to an area above the school's old swimming pool, which construction crews were in the process of demolishing when the fire started.

Although it's early and the fire will need to be investigated, the district said it's likely the demolition was the cause of the fire.

#breaking. Got this video from a teacher at Sycamore HS. This is the fire burning there. More on this starting at 5 ⁦@WCPO⁩ pic.twitter.com/uNlIyW0ljL — Tanya O'Rourke (@TanyaORourke) March 14, 2023