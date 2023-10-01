Watch Now
HCSO: Swimmer missing in Great Miami River; multiple search and rescue teams scoured the water for hours

Dive team will resume the search Sunday morning
Posted at 9:39 PM, Sep 30, 2023
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An 18-year-old man went missing while swimming in the Great Miami River, Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple search and rescue crews responded at approximately 5:40 p.m. to the area of the Great Miami River near US 50 and Kilby Road, according to the statement.

A WCPO crew was at the scene and witnessed search crews also flying a drone, in an effort to help locate the man.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office dive team will resume the search Sunday morning.

