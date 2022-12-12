District: Threat found in Little Miami Middle School bathroom, extra police presence on campus Monday

MORROW, Ohio — There will be a higher police presence at Little Miami Middle School Monday after a threat was discovered within the building, the district said in a press release.

According to the district, after student dismissal Friday, a threat indicating that violence will occur when students and staff return to school Monday was discovered on the wall of the girls bathroom.

The district and the Hamilton Township Police Department are currently investigating the incident, but the school will remain open.

"Little Miami takes all threats seriously and will have an increased law enforcement presence at LMMS," district spokesperson Emily Johnson said. "We encourage you to speak to your students and help them understand these behaviors will not be tolerated."

The district did not specify the type of threat made but said it will work with the Warren County Prosecutor's Office to hold whoever wrote the threat accountable.

Police have not said if they know who made the threat.

This is the second threat in the district this month. Last week a student was arrested after threatening the school via social media.

Since the start of the 2022 school year, there have been more than a dozen threats made against districts, schools, teachers or students across the Tri-State.

