Court documents: Man claims he's the president of Tokyo while firing shots into Asian restaurant in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio — A Cincinnati man is accused of firing shots into an Asian restaurant in Evendale while nearly a dozen people hid inside, according to court documents.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 33-year-old Daniel Scott Beckjord pulled into the parking lot of the Evandale Plaza on Reading Road, pulled out a handgun and started firing into Uncle Yip's Asian Restaurant, investigators said.

During the shooting, Beckjord allegedly said he was "the president of Tokyo" and that the "Tokyo Foods" was "not in compliance," according to court documents.

According to police, witnesses saw Beckjord walk around the parking lot before returning to the front of the business to fire more shots.

Investigators said nine people were inside the restaurant when the gunfire erupted. Several people took shelter inside a locked bathroom.

When officers arrived, Beckjord was allegedly still holding the handgun. He was quickly taken into custody, police said.

The Evandale Plaza houses multiple businesses. The Asian grocery store Tokyo Foods shares a wall with Uncle Yip's Asian Restaurant. An insurance company, a gym, a pizza place and a printing company are also located in the plaza. According to court documents, Uncle Yip's Asian Restaurant was the only business damaged. Investigators have not said if the attack was racially motivated.

Beckjord is charged with multiple crimes including inducing panic, discharging a weapon into an occupied structure and multiple counts of felonious assault. He may face even more charges as the investigation continues, Evendale police said in a press release.

Beckjord will appear in court Monday morning.

READ MORE

LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest

12 people injured in shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub

Federal agencies address Asian hate crimes