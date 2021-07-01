Watch
Large sinkhole opens in Madeira park after heavy rain

Paul Weeden, WCPO
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 01, 2021
MADEIRA, Ohio — A large sinkhole opened up in Madeira's McDonald Commons Park Thursday after the Tri-State received multiple inches of rain overnight, according to city officials.

Madeira City Council member Brian Mueller said a drain pipe in the park failed, creating a hole 40 feet long, 20 feet wide and 10 feet deep near one of the baseball fields.

The area is currently blocked off. Officials expect the hole to worsen as rain continues throughout the day.

Much of the Tri-State remains under a flash-flood watch until 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

